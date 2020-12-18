Students pen letters to U.S. Armed Forces members

Students in Lauren Welch's history classes at the Agriculture Science Early College (ASEC) wrote Christmas cards to those actively serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Welch decided on this project because she felt that there is much to be thankful for in spite of the difficulties of 2020.

"It's been a challenging semester for everyone, but taking a few moments to practice gratitude and remembering that we still get to spend the holidays with our families thanks to the service of others is what we needed to finish out the year," she said.

Student Lily Warren helped in the effort.

"I think this is a great idea because these people do so much to serve our country and this was the least we could do to try and brighten up someone's day," Warren said.