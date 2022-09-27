Students get their hands dirty as 2022 Environmental Field Day teaches cause and effect on soil, water

Coddle Creek Elementary fifth-graders got their hands dirty as they learned about natural resources and conservation at the 2022 Environmental Field Day hosted by the Iredell Soil & Water Conservation District.

The Iredell County Agricultural Fairgrounds became a classroom Tuesday as the roughly 100 students went from station to station to learn from natural resource professionals. The lessons they learned were about how nature and humans interact in a number of different ways, all of which affect the land, water, and air around them.

“I really want the kids to be aware of the footprint they have here on Earth,” Anna Edwards said. She is the education coordinator with the Iredell Soil and Water Conservation District. “Not even to get complex and complicated, but simply put that they do have a way to better things and make it worse or trash things, but just to make them aware of natural resources and how to conserve efficiently.”

The event was the first field day since 2019 and, according to Jonathan Creason, the department head for the Iredell Soil & Water Conservation District, it is a much-needed way of reminding students of how nature affects them whether they’re outside or not.

“Kids today seem to be pretty far removed from the natural environment, from what’s going on, where their food comes from, how everything is interconnected. We want them to see how all of these systems work together to contribute to their day-to-day life,” Creason said.

In the case of Patrick Mitchell with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, he was showing the students a soil sample that had been taken in Iredell County and how long it takes to build up topsoil. The field had been regularly used for agriculture for decades before being covered in grass for the last 40 years. The farming and natural causes had removed nearly all the topsoil before the grass was planted and despite nearly 40 years without being tilled, there was only two inches of topsoil.

“Without soil, we wouldn’t be able to exist,” Mitchell said. “You think about water, air, and food, but we need the soil to help clean our water and grow our food, and we also need it to provide stability for the things we stand on, where we build our houses, and the vegetation that grows out of the soil improves air quality.”

Whether it was wildlife, agriculture, the ecosystem, the water cycle, or simply the dirt and soil that their good grows in and water is filtered through, the hands-on exhibits and experts helped the students learn the different aspects that have effects on them every day.