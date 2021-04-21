Student uses her talent in art ‘to leave mark on school’

The Brawley School — An IB World School, located at Swift Arrow Drive in Mooresville, has some news art on one of its walls thanks to student Ashley Rice.
Mark Shinkaruk, school principal, shared that they have just recently moved into their new building and with some extra space available, they added a fitness room with weight and fitness equipment.
When asked how the idea for a mural came about, he said it was “our PE teacher, Nicole Wall, who recognized the need. Wall wanted to add some school branding to the space to make it our own,” and learning of Ashley’s interest in art and her talent, she asked for her help in this project.
“I’ve been super excited about Ashley’s work and watching her progress and steps in finishing it,” said Wall. “The weight room was newly furnished this year and the walls were pretty bare.”
It was during a class assignment that Wall, who teaches sixth and seventh grade physical/health education classes and serves as the volleyball coach, learned of Ashley’s interest in art and her talent.
“Ashley turned in a project with amazing original artwork, and it sparked an idea for our bare weight room walls. I sought her out in class and asked if she would be interested and let her know what I was envisioning with a muscular phoenix mascot, and she made it come to life,” Wall shared. “We tweaked her first sketch and combined ideas and she got to work. Partnering with her art teacher, we were able to get a projector and the paint.”
Ashley noted that “Coach Wall approached me with her idea for a blank wall in the weight room and allowed me to create something based on her vision of our mascot holding a weight bar with dumbbells.”
She said that the school has “a simplified version of a Phoenix as our symbol, but I had to create one who came to life.”
After putting the ideas to paper, Ashley did a rendering of her vision of the mascot and took it to show Wall. She loved it, but did want additional muscles added, Ashley said. So with changes made to Ashley’s Phoenix that she noted she calls Tom, and getting final approval from Shinkaruk, she started on the actual painting that week.
From start to finish, Ashley said that the project took approximately six hours to complete, working on it in stages over a period of four weeks because of the COVID school schedule. She worked on it three in-person days for an hour each week and one virtual day for three hours, she noted.
“Ashley was so dedicated. She came in on her virtual days to work on the mural,” Wall said. “The Phoenix Powerhouse is what we are calling the weight room, and her mural absolutely sets the tone for the atmosphere.”
Ashley expressed her thankfulness for the opportunity to work on the mural.
“It was so much fun to create and do, and I’m happy that it will be on the wall for students to see for years to come. I am grateful to have had the experience, and it taught me a lot as well,” Ashley said.
And others around the school are likewise expressing how much they like the job she has done, including Wall who said that “Ashley gets all the credit on this project. She did a great job!”
Ashley shared that students, teachers and staff watched the project come together over the four-week period and they have “come up to me in the halls and said things such as ‘great job on the mural.’”
“We’re proud of it,” Shinkaruk said of the mural. “We continue to look at opportunities to make our ‘new’ old school our own, making our house a home! To do this with student artwork makes it even more special.
“Ashley did this on her own with very little assistance from staff,” he continued. “Kids find their own ways to leave their “mark” on a school. Ashley’s mark will be with her artwork, and we’ll be able to enjoy it for years to come.”
“Overall, the project was something new to me and challenged me to think outside the box,” Ashley commented. “I had a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything.”