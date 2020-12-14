Student essay winners find 'piece of puzzle' during pandemic

I first heard about Covid 19 while on Spring Break at home. During that week I started hearing people around me talk about how we may not go to school after spring break and may be learning remotely. I was excited at first because I have always wanted to be home-schooled, or I thought I did. My brother came home from college and had to do remote learning too. Remote learning for me was okay in the beginning but then I started to miss my friends. The computer system didn’t always work so I would just go online and do my work but never checked in with my teachers, because I got tired of going on zoom and it didn’t work. I did all my work and finished the year with good grades. I moved during April and was sad that I wouldn’t be able to say good-bye to my friends from my other school, but no one really got to say good-bye because we never returned.