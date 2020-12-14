Student essay winners find 'piece of puzzle' during pandemic

With the pandemic and restrictions over the last 10 months, some organizations have found creative ways to work with youth in the county. Speak Life and Live was unable to host its regular camp this year, so it came up with a unique solution: Zoom camp.
The Statesville nonprofit organization is dedicated to mentoring youth in the area. Instead of its usual summer camp this year, it brought in the participating Iredell-Statesville Schools students online. The camp still focused on reading and writing, with an added element this year of an essay contest to conclude it.
“With our focus being on literacy and the students losing valuable in-class education, we wanted to make sure we were helping fill the gap in our community,” Executive Director Leslie Morrison stated.
The essay contest not only allowed students to express themselves and apply the skills they had learned, but there were also prizes.
“The purpose of the essay contest was to get them to use the skills that they had been working on through the summer and their writing skills and not only just their writing skills but also to get them to communicate what they’re feeling and what they’re experiencing during this pandemic,” Morrison said. “So, the theme of the contest was ‘Identity: Finding My Piece of the Puzzle During a Pandemic’. It gave the young people a space to be able to use their skills in writing and reading that they worked on during the camp and also to be able to share what does this look like and what does this feel like for me as a young person during this COVID. They were able to do their essays and to submit them and there were prizes for the essays.”
Students submitted their essays at the end of September to be reviewed by the selected judges.
“We were very excited to see the students accept the challenge,” Morrison said. “… we wanted to hear the perspective of the students as we move through this pandemic but also wanted them to incorporate what they learned during the summer camp.”
Board member Stephanie McNeill, in a news release, stated that she was “very taken aback by the students’ essays. They expressed their heart and the need to help their community. These young people are the present and the future and it’s great to see how invested they are in their communities.”
The essay winners were Kanani White, Elementary Division, and Johntay Gaither, Middle and High School Division.
The following are the two winning essays:
By Johntay Gaither
Covid 19 is a pandemic that is believed to have entered the United States at the beginning of 2020, but started in other countries at the end of 2019 then it traveled to the United States, that is why the name is Covid 19. It is a sickness that has caused a lot of people to die. I am constantly hearing about Covid 19 and how it has and still is affecting everyone in all countries, but especially in the United States. I haven’t got the infection but it has caused me some distress but I am learning to adjust and find ways to de-stress.
I first heard about Covid 19 while on Spring Break at home. During that week I started hearing people around me talk about how we may not go to school after spring break and may be learning remotely. I was excited at first because I have always wanted to be home-schooled, or I thought I did. My brother came home from college and had to do remote learning too. Remote learning for me was okay in the beginning but then I started to miss my friends. The computer system didn’t always work so I would just go online and do my work but never checked in with my teachers, because I got tired of going on zoom and it didn’t work. I did all my work and finished the year with good grades. I moved during April and was sad that I wouldn’t be able to say good-bye to my friends from my other school, but no one really got to say good-bye because we never returned.
The summer was boring, I was supposed to go to an overnight Basketball camp at Davidson College. I stayed at home and mostly played video games or played basketball. The only communication I had with my friends was the video games. My parents do not usually let me play video games so much but it was the only way I had the opportunity to communicate with my friends. The summer was very different; we didn’t get to go to Carowinds, eat out, visit friends, or go to the beach. The most distress for me was not being able to play sports. I played in one seven on seven game; then it was over. The things that relieved my stress was a gym opening where I could go lift weights and eventually finding a traveling football league.
I am going to school on Monday and Tuesdays and at home virtual the rest of the week. I thought I would like being at home but I get easily distracted and then I forget to do things and can’t always remember what my teacher said on zoom. I am having to adjust to waking up and going to another part of the house like I am going to school. Covid 19 has changed everyone’s life, it is like our life revolves around Covid that every decision we have to make we have to think about Covid first. I hope that it goes away soon and I feel that if people follow the guidelines it will. I do not want to go to high school and have to worry about not being able to play football or hang out with my friends.
By Kanani White
My piece of the puzzle during this pandemic would be safety. I have learned about practicing safety by listening to others and watching the daily news. I have also learned about being safe from people who have had the virus attack their body. Being safe involves wearing a mask when I'm around others. Wearing a mask will protect others and myself that may have the virus and aren't aware of it. There are many people in the world that refuse to wear masks. They say that they can't breathe when they wear them. I think safety comes first.
Washing your hands and using hand sanitizer is another way to be safe during this pandemic. Washing your hands frequently with soap and water will help keep the germs away.
We won't always be able to use soap and water, this is when we should use hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitizer is good to have especially when we cough or sneeze in our hands and can't get to the soap and water.
Staying six feet apart and maintaining safe distances when we are around others is another way to practice safety. When I'm around others for example, at the grocery store, at the park or at school I should practice appropriate social distancing. I believe being knowledgeable and practicing what I have learned about being safe during the pandemic will help save lives.
