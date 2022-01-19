Student collects can tabs to help Ronald McDonald House

Support Local Journalism
Fourth grade student Tyler Rutkowski (right) and his mom, Melissa, delivered can tops Tyler collected to help Ronald McDonald House to Bob "Coach" Broda at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2031 on Jordan Lane. Broda will deliver the tabs to Ronald McDonald House. The VFW thanked Tyler for helping collect tabs to help others.
