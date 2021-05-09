Strike while the opportunities are hot

Have you ever found yourself contemplating switching gears and trying a new profession? Now may be the time to take a deeper consideration on that “What if?” in the back of your mind and see what training options are available to you. Why now though? As a mentioned earlier, we are experiencing a paradigm shift in our modern workforces. From the hurdles that many businesses have had to navigate through to survive the pandemic, they did not come out unscathed. Many business experienced closures, temporary layoffs, high turnover rates, job duty changes or additions and more. When you are put into a situation where you are operating at a “bare bone” status, you must make difficult decisions. We have just recently met the one-year mark from the beginning of the Covid-19 experience, our workforce is still going through changes. The jobs you have been used to in the past may start looking very different or could possibly dissolve all together. More and more positions are becoming more technical in their functions as well as the knowledge and experience in technological and trade industries. During this time of, let’s hear it one more time, “uncertainty”, taking the time to do your research on uprising industries in your area will greatly benefit you.