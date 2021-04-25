Stress Awareness Month: Revaluate levels, don't let stressors go unnoticed key to 'de-stress' while distressed

“It is important to recognize that we all have healthy and unhealthy mechanisms to cope with stress. We tend to employ our healthy coping skills when we are less stressed, frustrated, or busy. Once we get overwhelmed with stress, we tend to fall back on our unhealthy coping mechanisms,” said DiSanto.

Unhealthy coping mechanisms may include smoking or other drug use, drinking alcohol, shopping or spending too much money, avoidant behaviors like shutting down socially, or seeking out dangerous activities to “let out steam.” Ultimately, these behaviors can cause more stress, so cutting down on these behaviors when overwhelmed is one way to reduce overall stress.

DiSanto recommends setting feasible, healthy boundaries. For example, setting a boundary for your calendar can help you achieve your goals while saving time for self-care and leisure activities.

It’s important to communicate your boundaries with the people around you, though. You may have set a boundary to only talk on the phone to a friend for 15 minutes at a time; communicating this to your friend before answering the call can help you avoid unnecessary stress by being upfront about your boundary while still listening to your friend.