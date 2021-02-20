Street Fighter: Davie Avenue resident works to lower speed limit

John Gorman wants the City of Statesville to speed up the process of lowering the speed on Davie Avenue and as long as there aren't any speedbumps on the way, city council will vote on the matter on March 1.

"I'm excited about it," Gorman said once he heard the council will vote to begin the process of lowering the speed limit. "I anticipate it will be passed with 100%."

Gorman has been working with city and state officials for more than a month to lower the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 25.

"I don't know how I ended up in the saddle with this," Gorman said while explaining how he became a leader on his street in asking for the speed limit change. "But it's been an enlightening process."

The issue has been that the road is controlled by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The City of Statesville can ask for a speed limit change, but the process of lowering the speed limit goes beyond the city's direct control. So while Gorman started with reaching out to the city council, he has worked his way up through the state's bureaucracy as well.

"It's been a little bit convoluted getting this process taken care of," Gorman said.