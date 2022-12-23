Storm brings cold temperatures, wind chill to Iredell

Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday as Iredell County felt the bite of the winter storm that hit most of the country.

The wind gusts downed numerous trees across the county, with the heaviest affected area in the northern end of Iredell. In some cases, downed power lines were reported.

There were more than 2,000 people without power at times Friday in Iredell County due to the windy weather.

Statesville Public Information Officer April Nesbit said that 904 people in Statesville lost power as a circuit went down before 7 a.m. That caused most of the outages from Signal Hill to Eastside Drive.

According to utility reports tracker Poweroutage.us, just under 1,900 customers were without power between Duke Energy and EnergyUnited on Friday morning, but that number was cut in half by noon. Nationally, more than 1.4 million homes and businesses were without electricity Friday, with more than 200,000 of those coming from North Carolina.

Nesbit said the city has electric, water and street crews on standby and ready to respond if there are issues from the wind or cold temperatures, with the fire department ready to help with downed trees and the police department ready to help with street closures or traffic if needed.

Fifth Street increases intake

Fifth Street Ministries, which shelters the homeless among other services, began preparing for the cold once the forecasts showed the area was likely to see the cold and wind it received. Director Michele Knapp said Fifth Street began increasing the number of intakes earlier in the week as their street outreach teams began visiting tent camps, bridges and other areas to encourage the homeless to seek shelter.

The additional people housed have Fifth Street near its limit, as there were only five beds for men, three for women, and one family room available as of Friday afternoon.

While the storm may push it to its limit, Knapp said that there are additional volunteers during the holiday season which make it easier to manage.

“It couldn’t happen at a better time,” Knapp said in regard to the volunteers, but also said it did make it difficult as they prepare for Christmas.

Knapp said that Fifth Street could use donations of larger jackets — 2XL and larger — as well as breakfast foods and coffee.

Freezing pipes

With temperatures predicted to be well below freezing, Iredell Water Corp. also offered tips to prevent pipes from freezing.

Tightly close doors and windows to the outside.

Insulate pipes in unheated or drafty areas. Hardware and plumbing supply stores carry insulation to keep pipes from freezing.

Shut off and drain the pipes leading to your outside faucets so no water is left to freeze, expand and cause a leak in these lines.

Know where your main shutoff valve is and label it. Minimize the potential for water damage by ensuring that everyone in the household knows how to shut off the water in case of an emergency.

Open the cabinets beneath any place with a water supply, such as the kitchen and bathroom sinks. This will allow warm air to circulate. (Remove any toxic substances first if there are small children or pets in the home.)

An especially helpful step you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing is to allow a faucet to slowly drip cold water. It does not need to be a running trickle. The faucet you choose to let drip should be the one that is the greatest distance from your main shutoff valve.

If you are concerned about the cost of leaving your faucet dripping, a moderate drip equaling one drop every two seconds results in just under one gallon of additional water usage per day.

The wind plays a big part in freezing pipes, so it is important for customers with crawl spaces to close the vents for the length of the deep freeze.

Many people lower the heat if they’re leaving their home to travel during the holidays. For this storm, it is strongly suggested that people keep their heat at a higher temperature than normal.

Here are a few ways to spot and fix a frozen pipe:

First, if you turn on a faucet and only have a trickle of water coming out or no water at all, and it has been very cold for a period of time, suspect a frozen pipe or meter.

Next, identify whether the problem is throughout the house or in one area. If it’s only in one area of your household, you may be able to thaw the pipe by opening the cabinets and allowing the warmer air to circulate around the pipes.

Never thaw a pipe with an open flame. You can use a hair dryer on low or a portable heater. Avoid using electrical appliances if there is standing water.

Use warm water to soak towels then wrap the towels around the frozen pipes.

If the problem persists, contact a licensed plumber for additional guidance.

Temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing Saturday with a predicted high of 31 and lows around 15 Saturday night. It will be a little warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid-teens. The winds are also expected to diminish for the Christmas weekend.