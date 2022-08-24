Stop the Violence cookout going strong since 2016

This year’s Stop the Violence cookout is set for Saturday at 11 p.m. at Alex Cooper Park, and for Geron White and the other organizers, it is as important as ever to bring the community together.

The cookout, which is in its eighth year, is free with fun, food and fellowship planned while organizations from around the community to interact, communicate, and let people know how they can take steps to make their homes and community safer. White said there will be a few speakers who are from families of victims of violence, as well as information on such as gang violence, domestic violence and mental health.

“But we are going to also continue to promote unity in the community with food fun and fellowship,” White said. “And it’s important because we are trying to make a loving impact in our communities, especially with our youth.”

White said along with his co-workers at the sanitation department and his group, Clean Street Production, different members of the community as well as organizations were pitching in as well.

Earlier this month, Mayor Costi Kutteh recognized the volunteers that put work into organizing the cookout since 2016 with a proclamation from the city.

For more information, call Brad Joyner at 704-495-1556 or 704-500-5346.