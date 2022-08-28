 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stop the Violence Cookout brings community together in Statesville

A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the Violence Cookout.

While hamburgers and chicken were on the grills and children played games and had fun, there was the seriousness of violence in the community was addressed by a number of speakers.

“(It’s) very urgent to bring our community together and continue to find ways to help keep our youth active and alive by having positive things for them to do,” Geron White, one of the event’s organizers, said.

Along with the speakers, organizations from the community were on hand to offer support and services to those who need them.

Organizers including White and Clean Street Productions put together the event, which began in the summer of 2016.

For more photos from the Stop the Violence Cookout, please visit online at www.statesville.com.

