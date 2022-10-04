Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department to hold 15th Annual Cruise-In

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 15th annual Cruise-In on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at Station 1 at 501 Ruritan Park Road off of Taylorsville Highway (N.C. 90) in Stony Point.

This year the department will be celebrating 65 years of service.

There will be hamburgers and hot dogs, a bake sale, cake walk and 50/25/25 tickets will be sold, with 50% of the proceeds going toward SPVFD projects and two additional winners will be announced. (You must be present to win this drawing.)

Specialty awards to be given to cruiser voted on by firefighters, ladies auxiliary and People’s Choice.

In lieu of an entry fee, please bring rehab supplies. These supplies will be used by the department for emergency calls when serving the community. Ideas for rehab supplies include bottled water, Gatorade, blankets, gloves, socks, toboggans, etc.

No drugs, alcohol, burnouts or loud music will be allowed. The fire department and/or anyone connected with the department will not be responsible for any damages, injuries or losses to any personal property.

For information, call the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 704-585-2519 and leave a message or email spvfdla34@gmail.com. Check out the Facebook Page—Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for updates and information on the event.