Stony Point VFD to host chicken BBQ fundraiser on Nov. 19

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser

A supporter of the Stony Point VFD picks up meals at a previous fundraiser. The chicken barbecue will be held Nov. 19.

 Record & Landmark file photo

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken fundraiser through the lower bays of Station 1, on Nov. 19 beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting until sold out. The department is located at 501 Ruritan Park Road off Taylorsville Highway (N.C. 90) in Stony Point.

The meal includes barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert for $10 per plate and there will be no presold tickets.

The proceeds from the fundraisers are going toward projects for SPVFD. For further information call the SPVFD at 704-585-2519 and leave a message.

