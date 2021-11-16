Stony Point VFD to hold chicken barbecue fundraiser Saturday

Staff Reports
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken fundraiser Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. until sold out at Station 1 at 501 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.
The meal includes chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert for $10 per plate and will be a drive-thru event.
The proceeds from the fundraisers are going towards projects for the department.
For information, call the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 704-585-2519 and leave a message.
