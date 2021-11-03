 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stony Point VFD to hold chicken barbecue fundraiser Nov. 30
0 Comments
alert top story

Stony Point VFD to hold chicken barbecue fundraiser Nov. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stony Point VFD BBQ Chicken Fundraiser 2021 11202021.jpg
Admin

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken fundraiser on Nov. 30 beginning at 1 p.m. until sold out at Station 1, located at 501 Ruritan Park Road in Stony Point.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The meal includes chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert for $10 per plate and will be a drive through event.

The proceeds from the fundraisers are going towards projects for SPVFD. For more information, call the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 704-585-2519 and leave a message.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some items recalled for safety issues

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert