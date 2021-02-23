Stony Point VFD to hold BBQ chicken fundraiser

From staff reports
The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a drive-thru BBQ chicken fundraiser to benefit one of their own.
The fundraiser is to help Isaac McCurdy, a firefighter at Stony Point, with medical expenses.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
It will be held March 6 beginning at 1 p.m. until the dinners are sold out.
The cost is $8 per plate, which includes chicken, baked beans, slaw, a roll and a brownie.
This will be drive-thru pickup service only.
The fire department is located at 501 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.