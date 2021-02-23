Stony Point VFD to hold BBQ chicken fundraiser

The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a drive-thru BBQ chicken fundraiser to benefit one of their own.

The fundraiser is to help Isaac McCurdy, a firefighter at Stony Point, with medical expenses.

It will be held March 6 beginning at 1 p.m. until the dinners are sold out.

The cost is $8 per plate, which includes chicken, baked beans, slaw, a roll and a brownie.

This will be drive-thru pickup service only.

The fire department is located at 501 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.