Stony Point VFD to hold BBQ chicken fundraiser
Stony Point VFD to hold BBQ chicken fundraiser

  • Updated
Cruisin' for Cancer convoy

Isaac McCurdy holds his son Brantley while daughter Sarah and his wife Katie watch the Cruisin' for Cancer fundraiser held last summer. Stony Point Fire Department will host a fundraiser for Isaac McCurdy March 6.

 Ben Gibson, Record & Landmark

The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a drive-thru BBQ chicken fundraiser to benefit one of their own.

The fundraiser is to help Isaac McCurdy, a firefighter at Stony Point, with medical expenses.

It will be held March 6 beginning at 1 p.m. until the dinners are sold out.

The cost is $8 per plate, which includes chicken, baked beans, slaw, a roll and a brownie.

This will be drive-thru pickup service only.

The fire department is located at 501 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point.

