Stony Point VFD recognizes cruise-in winners, celebrates 65 years of service

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its 15th annual Cruise-In and 65 years of service at the department. After being unable to hold the cruise-in due to COVID-19, there was a wonderful showcase of cars, trucks and motorcycles that were welcomed and filled the department’s parking lot.

In lieu of an entry fee this year rehab supplies including: bottled water, Gatorade, blankets, gloves, socks and toboggans were brought and will be used by the department for emergency calls when serving the community. There was an overwhelming support from the cruisers and guests.

Alexander County Emergency Services Honor Guard presented the American flag during the singing of the national Anthem. They were led by Mark Earle, Alexander County Fire Marshal. Bill Johnson of Taylorsville VFD assisted.

Specialty awards were given to cruisers and voted on by the SPVFD Firefighters, SPVFD Ladies Auxiliary and the spectators. This year’s award winners were: Firefighter Choice, Bubba Hartsoe of Stony Point, with his 1967 C-10 Chevrolet pickup truck; Ladies Auxiliary Choice, Johnny Chapman of Stony Point with his 1955 Chevrolet Nomad station wagon; and People’s Choice, Nicholas Elderr of Stony Point with his 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.

This year’s annual cruise-in T-shirt was celebrated the department’s 65 years of service. The DJs for the event were Tyler Stafford and Matthew Gibson. During the cash raffle drawings that gives half back to the department for projects, the winner was Gene Dagenhart of Statesville who in turn gave a portion back to the department.

Hamburgers and hot dogs with all the trimmings were served as well as pizzas donated by Little Caesars Pizza in Hiddenite. Abby’s Shiver Shack was in attendance with shaved ice for sell. There were also cake walks which were popular among those in attendance.

SPVFD thanked the Alexander County Emergency Services Honor Guard, New Beginnings Church of Stony Point, Carris Reels of NC, Walmart in Taylorsville, Eddie’s Welding, Daddy Pete’s Plant Pleaser, Stony Point Nursery, BVR Trucking, Rogers Mountainview Farms, Stony Point Service Center, Dagenhart Builders, Bestway South, Catawba Creamery and The Dairy Bar.

The department also offered thanks to Cherry Pop’s Soda Shop of Catawba, Cubbard Express #12 of Hiddenite, T-Ville Scoops in Taylorsville, Advance Auto Parts in Taylorsville, Mexico Viejo in Taylorsville, Food Lion on Old Mountain Road in Statesville, Food Lion on Wilkesboro Highway in Statesville, Tractor Supply in Taylorsville and Riley’s Delight.

Plans are already in the works for the SPVFD to host their 16th annual Cruise-In in October 2023.