Stony Point VFD presents awards at annual Christmas party

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department 2021 Award winners are, from left: Chief’s Award, Justin Manning; Ladies Auxiliary of the Year award, Kim Tatum; Chief’s Award, Keith Rufty; Officer of the Year award, SPVFD Capt. and training officer Jacob Abernathy; Firefighter of the Year award, Garren Smith; and Ladies Auxiliary of the Year award, Geraldine Dalton. Not pictured is First Responder Award recipient Austin Huntington.

 Photo courtesy of Lee Ann Sherrill

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department recently held its annual Christmas party and special recognition was shown to all the firefighters, medical responders, ladies auxiliary, the board of directors and honored guests. 

During the party the 2021 award winners were presented. The winners included: SPVFD First Responder of the Year award presented to Austin Huntington; SPVFD Firefighter of the Year award presented to Garren Smith; SPVFD Officer of the Year award presented to SPVFD Capt. and training officer Jacob Abernathy; SPVFD Chief’s Awards Justin Manning and Keith Rufty; and SPVFD Ladies Auxiliary of the Year awards presented to Geraldine Dalton and Kim Tatum.

