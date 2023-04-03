Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue chicken fundraiser on April 15 from 1 p.m. until sold out at Station 1, located at 501 Ruritan Park Road off Taylorsville Highway (Hwy. 90) in Stony Point.

The meal includes barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll and dessert for $10 per plate and will be a drive-thru event.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used toward projects for SPVFD.

For more information, call the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 704-585-2519 and leave a message.