Stony Point United Methodist Church held its annual chili cook-off, soup and dessert fundraiser “Our Hearts are on Fire for the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department” on Feb. 25 in the church fellowship hall. The event raised $672 for Stony Point VFD.
Stony Point UMC chili cook-off raises $672 for fire department
