Stony Point man dies after being struck by vehicle Saturday night

A Stony Point man was killed late Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Taylorsville Highway, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

Stephen Thomas Hart, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Taylorsville Highway at 10:58 p.m. Iredell County EMS was on the scene performing livesaving measures.

A 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by Charles Kerley, 59, of Granite Falls, was traveling west on Taylorsville Highway and struck Hart as he was walking across the road, police said.

The Statesville Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision and is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident contact officers at 704-878-3406.