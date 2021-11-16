Stony Point man charged with stalking, sexual battery and assault

A Stony Point man is facing a number of charges after being accused by a student at Mitchell Community College of sexual battery and stalking.

John Phillip Barkley, 59, faces charges of indecent liberties with a student, sexual battery, stalking, and assault on a female after he was arrested on Monday.

The Statesville Police Department said its Criminal Investigations Division was notified of a student in the early college program at Mitchell who wanted to report being stalked by the school’s grounds supervisor.

The student and her parents met with members of the police department for an interview. The student told investigators that the stalking started around Oct. 25 with Barkley reportedly following her to and from classes, to her vehicle, as well as yelling and beating on the car’s window. The student said the stalking escalated and told them of other encounters with Barkley, including him following her to and from her classes, police said.

Once notified of the incident, the school put Barkley on administrative leave.

On Monday, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barkley. He is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center.

