Stony Point man charged in shooting in Alexander County

A Stony Point man was shot in the leg and a second man is facing charges.

Ricky Jarmil Wellman, 32, of Stony Point, was charged with felony attempted murder, discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license is revoked, misdemeanor flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance and failing to heed light or siren.

He is in the Alexander County Detention Center and being held in lieu of a $765,000 bond,

Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman, in a news release, said around 7:40 p.m. Sunday a call was received from Johnny Martin Lane in Stony Point concerning a shooting. Bowman said deputies and Alexander EMS responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center.

Bowman said the shooting occurred between Wellman and the victim at a shared residence. The two, he said, engaged in a physical altercation, after which Wellman got a firearm from a vehicle and fired several rounds from the front yard into the residence, one of which struck the victim.

