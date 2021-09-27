Stony Point man charged in shooting in Alexander County

A Stony Point man was shot in the leg and a second man is facing charges.
Ricky Jarmil Wellman, 32, of Stony Point, was charged with felony attempted murder, discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license is revoked, misdemeanor flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance and failing to heed light or siren.
He is in the Alexander County Detention Center and being held in lieu of a $765,000 bond,
Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman, in a news release, said around 7:40 p.m. Sunday a call was received from Johnny Martin Lane in Stony Point concerning a shooting. Bowman said deputies and Alexander EMS responded and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center.
Bowman said the shooting occurred between Wellman and the victim at a shared residence. The two, he said, engaged in a physical altercation, after which Wellman got a firearm from a vehicle and fired several rounds from the front yard into the residence, one of which struck the victim.
Wellman left the scene before deputies arrived, Bowman said. A description of the suspect and a vehicle was given out and a trooper from the N.C. Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle on Old Mountain Road, Bowman said. The vehicle fled and was eventually stopped at N.C. 90 E. and South Thomas Lane in Stony Point, the sheriff said.
Wellman and another man were in the vehicle and both were taken to the sheriff’s office, Bowman said.
Due to Wellman’s status as a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to have a firearm, Bowman said.
No charges were announced against the second person in the vehicle.
Bowman said the investigation is ongoing.
Bowman expressed appreciation to the highway patrol, Taylorsville Police Department, Alexander County EMS, Alexander Rescue and Stony Point Fire Department for their assistance.