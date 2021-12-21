Stony Point man arrested on solicitation, disseminating obscene material charges

A previous investigation that led to an arrest on human trafficking and kidnapping charges resulted in the arrest of a second person.

Cameron Joel Faxon, 32, of Calhoun Road, Stony Point, was arrested on charges of felony solicitation of a minor and felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor and two misdemeanor charges of communicating threats.

A magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the arrest was a result of an investigation conducted by Detective Sgt. Katie Campbell of the Special Victims Unit. He said she was investigating a previously reported sexual assault and that led to the arrest of William Joshua Byard, 30, of Calhoun Road, Stony Point.

Campbell said her investigation led to evidence of other crimes and those were linked to Faxon.

Campbell began conducting interviews and gathering additional evidence in the new investigation.

Based on all of the evidence gathered through the investigation, Campbell was able to obtain the warrants on Faxon, Sheriff Campbell said.

Faxon’s history includes misdemeanor charges of second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property.