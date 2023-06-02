Mitchell Community College welcomed alumni, employees, students and the community to its Statesville Campus on May 20 during Alumni Day 2023. Attendees toured the campus, learned about the college’s history and enjoyed a concert featuring a ‘90s cover band complete with food trucks, yard games and Mitchell-themed prizes.

An annual part of Alumni Day is the college’s acknowledgement of an alumni for success in their field, service to the college and the community, and the recognition brought to Mitchell through their actions and good deeds. During the 2023 event, the college awarded the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award to Linda McCoy Stikeleather, Mitchell alumna ‘62.

“We do not know many individuals who have a higher opinion of Mitchell or who have done more volunteer work on behalf of our college,” said Dr. Tim Brewer, president of Mitchell, as he presented the award. “Mitchell continues to benefit from the work that Linda has done and the relationships that she has kept warm throughout the decades. Her impact is an inspiration to us all, and one that we are infinitely grateful for.”

During her time spent as a student at Mitchell, Stikeleather was the Valentine Queen, served on the May Court, and was dedicated to her studies. Stikeleather and her husband Johnny spent many hours on campus with classmates that became lifelong friends. Her classmates said that Stikeleahter “was very well liked by all for her friendly personality and welcoming manner.” Over the decades, Stikeleather has been a tireless volunteer for the Class of 1962; she is described as the glue keeping her class together.

As a native of Iredell County, Stikeleather’s active dedication to her community includes working as an elementary school teacher, a part-time community service coordinator in Mitchell’s Continuing Education division and volunteering at multiple Mitchell events. Stikeleather consistently encourages and promotes Mitchell as a higher education opportunity for prospective students, not only supporting Mitchell through her tireless volunteer efforts, but also through her financial contributions. Stikeleather has been a steady financial supporter of Mitchell and its Foundation for 28 consecutive years.

Additionally, she has been an active member in the Mitchell Alumni Association and previously served as co-chair of the committee that raised funds to refurbish the Alumni Lobby in the Main Building on the Statesville Campus. She has also served on Mitchell’s Endowment Board, Board of Visitors, and as a member of the Special Events Committee.