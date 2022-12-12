Steve Hill to present program on historical research for his new book

Statesville native, historian and educator Steve Hill will be presenting a special program at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m.

Hill will be speaking on his historical research for his recently released book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1790-1990.” The book is being published by Redhawk Publications with The Catawba Valley Community College Press.

Hill is the proprietor of the Statesville Historical Collection located near downtown Statesville at 212 N. Center St., in the former Gordon Furniture store building. Admittance to The Statesville Historical Collection is free and the collection serves as the unofficial historical museum for the City of Statesville.

“In the Shadow of the Clock” describes the Statesville Historical Collection as “the world’s largest emporium of photographic images, archaic documents, ephemeral antiques, natural oddities, supernatural legends and trivial trinket related to Statesville, N.C.”

The Statesville Historical Collection receives visitors from all over the country, most of whom share a Statesville connection. I asked Steve what surprises people the most about the county seat of Iredell.

“When people delve into the history of Statesville, they are usually surprised at the wide diversity of products that have been produced here over the years. Mixed in among the usual products like textiles and furniture, Statesville had several highly profitable decades of whiskey and tobacco manufacturing. Also, I think most people don’t realize how important the town square has been to the social, economic, and political history of our city. That is the focus of ‘In the Shadow of the Square’.”

Up until the railroad arrived in Statesville in 1858, Statesville was considered a “courthouse town.” Statesville served as the county seat and was the center for Iredell County government. Most of activity in town centered around the courthouse and the offices of the sheriff, clerk of court, and register of deeds. Once the railroad arrived in Statesville the town became a trade and retail center.

Statesville was threatened with becoming a courthouse town once again in the 1970s with the opening of the Signal Hill Mall. The Signal Hill Mall opened on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 1973, and took many of Statesville’s downtown stores with it. Belk Department Store first opened in Statesville in 1912 and from 1913 to 1973 was located on South Center Street. Belk relocated to the Signal Hill Mall in August of 1973. Spainhours and Woolworth also left downtown Statesville and moved to the mall.

Fortunately, Statesville’s mayors, city council members, the Chamber of Commerce, and downtown businesses rallied to keep the downtown alive through the recruitment of new businesses and improvements in the layout of the town and its operation. The Signal Hill Mall itself was later challenged by the development of super-department stores like Walmart and now the super-department stores are being threatened by online sales via the internet and sites like Amazon.

Hill began assembling the Statesville Historical Collection while still a boy and says, “My favorite memories revolve around Friday nights when my parents took me window-shopping on South Center Streets. The stores stayed open until 9, and the streets were packed with shoppers. Kids were everywhere. A chorus of clicking sounds echoed up the streets, made by the heal-taps on the shoes of most every teenage, English Leather cologne wearing boy. It was an exciting place for a kid.”

Statesville still has a lot to offer Christmas shoppers with its many specialty shops. Tuesday’s program with Steve Hill at the library is free and is being sponsored by the Friends of the Iredell County Public Library.