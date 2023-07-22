Many years ago — that is, sometime after our ancestors dwelt in caves but before we became slaves to cell phones — people enjoyed the device pictured with today’s column. This gizmo was called a “stereoscope,” sometimes mistakenly called a “stereo opticon viewer.” The stereoscope gave an individual user the illusion of viewing a three-dimensional object or scene, while the stereo opticon device projected an image onto a flat surface, such as a wall, and thus was the forerunner of the modern motion picture projector.

An interesting parlor device

The stereoscope was hand-held and did not require electricity. It did require, however, photographic cards — black and white or color — measuring about 3 1/2 inches tall by 7 inches wide. Some of the cards (also called slides) have information printed on the back. The different materials the cards are made of dry out over the years, so many of the cards come to have a pronounced top-to-bottom curl.

Just as your eyes do not have quite the same perspective, your brain puts the two views together and tells you that you are looking at a three-dimensional object. If you look carefully, you can tell that the two photos on the slides are not exactly the same. They were taken with two cameras, separated the same distance as our eyes. The stereoscope and the View-Master (below) might be said to be early forms of virtual reality.

My maternal grandmother had one

My maternal grandmother, Mrs. Nelle Steele Rhodes, RN, had a stereoscope like the one shown, in her apartment at the corner of West Front and Mulberry streets in Statesville. Ma-maw Rhodes, alas, had to divest herself of many of her possessions when she became infirm and moved to Charlotte to live with her eldest daughter, so I do not know what happened to my grandmother’s viewer and several dozen photo cards.

I bought the stereoscope you see with this column for $40 years ago. I have purchased more cards at yard sales, flea markets and antique stores, usually for about a dollar each.

I looked on eBay to find the price of stereoscopes these days. Mine is in fine condition and is clearly a high-end one, made of what looks like mahogany and highly-decorated metal. The prototype of the device was invented by a scientist named David Brewster around 1848.

Stereoscopes are sold on eBay for a variety of prices. One on eBay goes for $150 and it comes with 120 cards, which may be a bargain. Another eBay offering goes for $79.99 and comes with 17 cards. Yet another goes for $94 and comes with “over 80 cards.”

Etsy sells new stereoscopes for $99. My computer informs me that View-Masters were first introduced to the public at the 1939 New York World’s Fair.

When my two grandsons are visiting, they get the old stereoscope out and carefully play with it. Judy and I have shown them how to use it and they share. It gives me pleasure to see them looking through it, rather than watching TV or playing with their cell phone/computers.

Cards (slides)

Once upon a time, people bought sets of photo cards (slides) of collections of pictures of The Holy Land, The Grand Canyon, or Niagara Falls. This was, of course, before people took their own photographs and bored supper guests to death with slide projector views of their last vacation.

My collection of cards is a mess of different partial sets. I seem to have most of a set of cards made during the short-lived Spanish-American War of 1898, showing soldiers in uniforms riding horses and handling artillery pieces. I also have a good number showing the construction of the Panama Canal.

Technology advances with the View-Master

When I was a child in the ‘50s, (the 1950s, that is) my brother and I had a black plastic View-Master viewer, which was a modern version of the stereoscope. Our View-Master used a small wheel (also called a reel) of small color photographs, rather than the 3 1/2” by 7” rectangular cards of the stereoscope. You depressed a small lever on the right side of the View-Master which rotated the wheel (reel) to change scenes.

The prices for View-Masters also vary considerably on eBay, ranging from a paltry $9.98 for one of red Bakelite going at a substantial investment of $150. There were also collections of reels being sold. Amazon sells a new View-Master with 21 reels for about $21.

I see that there are a bunch (looks like 20) of View-Master reels for sale for $7.50 on eBay. I can read the print on some of the reels. They show Disney’s Tomorrowland and another set features the Durango-Silverton Railroad and San Juan Loops in Colorado. Yet another reel displays views of millionaire William Randolph Hearst’s San Simeon Castle State Historical Monument in California.

Apparently, the reels originally came in sets of three with seven stereo color (double) photos per reel. I noted there was a boxed Sawyer’s View-Master that goes for $20.01. Another goes for $57.50.

The stereoscope and the View-Master represent times long gone (“auld lang syne” in Scottish). They were simpler pleasures for simpler times. Who knows what may be the next “thing” to catch on with the public and ultimately become collectable? One day we may see stereoscopes and View-Masters going for hundreds of dollars on TV’s “Antiques Roadshow” and we will think, “You know, I used to have one of those. I wonder whatever became of it?”