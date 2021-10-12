Steele named new CFO for Iredell-Statesville Schools

The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education approved Adam Steele as the next chief financial officer for I-SS.

Steele will replace Melissa Wike, who will resign her position in December.

Steele comes to Iredell-Statesville Schools from Hickory City Schools, where he has served as the director of finance and business since 2011. He holds an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is certified as a school business administrator.

“I am excited about joining Iredell-Statesville School as the CFO and look forward to giving back to the county that I live in,” said Steele. “Both of my children attend school in I-SS, so I have a vested interest in the school district. I look forward to working with everyone in the district for many years to come.”

“The position of CFO is one of the most important roles in the school district,” Superintendent Jeff James said. “We are so pleased to attract someone of Adam Steele’s caliber to Iredell-Statesville. He has vast experience with NC School finance, and will be a great addition to our executive team.”

Steele will join Iredell-Statesville Schools on Dec. 1.