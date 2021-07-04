Staying cool & hydrated: What to know about heat illnesses

Summer may seem like the perfect time to catch up on your long-overdue yard work, but be wary — the hot summer heat is no joke. As temperatures begin to peak above the 90s in North Carolina, be prepared to combat the heat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during 2004-2018, an average of 702 heat-related deaths occurred in the United States each year. Heat illness can be deadly, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated this summer.

“Heat illness is a continuum of increasingly severe processes that are triggered and worsened by increased temperature. The most severe form, heatstroke, is life-threatening,” said Johnathan Goodnight, a physician at Family Care Center of Taylorsville, part of the Iredell Physician Network.

Heat illness occurs when your body temperature gets dangerously high, and your body is unable to cool itself down through natural mechanisms, like sweating. In extremely high temperatures, sweating may not be enough to lower your body temperature, leading to potential damage to your brain and other vital organs.

Adults age 65 and older, very young children, and those with underlying chronic health conditions, are more susceptible to heat illness.