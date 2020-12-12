Staying connected with your co-workers during the pandemic

It is undeniable that most workers have experienced a change in scenery during the last nine months. Perhaps you traded in your cubicle for an at-home office, and now you share a workspace with cute, furry, four-legged coworkers and/or tiny humans who have perfected the art of needing something mid-Zoom meeting. Or maybe you still work on-site, only now you find yourself coated with copious amounts of hand sanitizer at every turn.
This familiar–yet-unfamiliar routine can be isolating. Gone are the days of lunch meetings and stopping to chat with your favorite co-worker in the hall. For the foreseeable future, conference rooms are out, and coffee tables and makeshift desks are in. Thanks to electronic communication and virtual meetings, you and your co-workers are “connected,” but it may feel like you don’t have the same relationships that you did pre-pandemic. Why do those relationships matter? Research has found that employees who feel personally connected to coworkers produce higher-quality work and are more engaged with the people they serve.
Remote work does have benefits for both employers and employees. The transition to an online interface has meant savings on travel costs, meetings, office supplies and catered lunches for employees and events. For workers at home, mornings have a different pace than before. Without the time and stress of a morning commute, employees can start their workdays with more focus on the tasks at hand. Employees are often more productive, too. According to Forbes, teleworkers are 35 to 40 percent more productive than those in a traditional office.
But despite the perks of working from home, staying truly connected to co-workers is a difficult hurdle to overcome. If you are feeling strained by a lack of connectivity to your co-workers, these tips may allow you to improve your connections at work while still maintaining a safe, physical distance.
Schedule one-on-one time. Make checking in with your team part of your routine. Missing your work BFF? Schedule time to talk. It’s not as spontaneous as bumping into them in the hallway, but a 10-minute chat can make a big difference.
Add social time to meetings. Ask your supervisor to add 5 to 10 minutes to the beginning or end of your team meetings so everyone can catch up without feeling like they are interfering with other obligations.
Call your co-workers. Don’t just default to email. If you have a question or need clarification, pick up the phone. The simple act of hearing someone's voice instead of staring at a screen can break the monotony of endless email responses … and really turn someone's day around, too.
Lights! Camera ON! Action! Make sure to turn your camera on for your regularly scheduled video meetings. Seeing your co-workers' faces instead of a screen full of their initials feels more personal. Bonus: it also helps everyone maintain focus throughout the meeting.
Create opportunities for teambuilding. If you only connect at meetings, schedule a time for a teambuilding session. You can hold these weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or as frequently as you need. While your team is learning and building skills, you’re also strengthening your bond.
Help new hires feel connected. Help new employees acclimate just as you would if they were reporting to the office. Give new hires time at virtual staff meetings to introduce themselves. This is just as important to the rest of the team as it is to the new hire. Make time for everyone to get acquainted within the first week so that your team can put faces with names.
Support co-workers’ connections. Encourage your co-workers to connect with one another, too. If you’re the person on your team who’s comfortable with technology and remote work, help co-workers get the hang of this new routine.
Remind your team that — even though it may not always feel like it — you are still connected despite the physical distance. I hope that these tips will help your team continue to connect, grow, and thrive as we all continue to navigate our changed workplaces.
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.