Statewide number of new COVID-19 cases Monday was 1,018

For the second consecutive day, the number of new coronavirus cases was a little more than 1,000.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,018 cases since Sunday afternoon’s update. The number of new cases from Saturday’s update was 1,086.
The total number of cases is 177,919 as of Monday afternoon.
There have been 2,897 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 765. The total number of completed tests is 2,459,582.
Iredell County will not have an update on the local numbers until Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.
As of Friday, there were 2,201 cases in Iredell.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,301 cases with 316 deaths, Rowan has 2,945 cases with 77 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,420 cases with 55 deaths, Catawba has 2,729 cases with 47 deaths, Wilkes has 1,081 cases with 26 deaths and Yadkin has 659 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,225 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 500 with six deaths and Alexander has 442 cases with three deaths.
