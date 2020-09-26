Statewide number of coronavirus cases rise by 1,759 since Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,759 coronavirus cases Saturday. Statewide, 206,090 cases were reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 916. The total number of completed tests is 2,943,144.

There have been 3,409 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The Iredell County Health Department reported the county’s 38th death from COVID-19 on Friday and that report showed 3,064 COVID-19 cases.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 28,579 cases with 352 deaths, Rowan has 3,354 cases with 97 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,999 cases with 69 deaths, Catawba has 3,152 cases with 52 deaths, Wilkes has 1,224 cases with 33 deaths and Yadkin has 741 cases with eight deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,599 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 559 with six deaths and Alexander has 522 cases with seven deaths.