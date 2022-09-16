Statesville's Ulysses Long to perform at Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts

The 41st annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts is Sept. 24 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Headlining on the Gazebo Stage on The Lucas Mansion lawn during celebration is talented vocalist and pianist Ulysses Long. His onstage performance is set to take place from 3-4 p.m.

Long is an Iredell County native who performed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2012 and made it to the quarterfinals with a strong performance of him singing “Secret Agent Man.” He was one of the Top 48 acts in season 7 of the NBC talent competition series. More recently, Long appeared on a season 2 episode of the Fox series “I Can See Your Voice” earlier this year 2022.

Long has been performing all his life and has also been an extra in three films: “The Color Purple,” “Eddie” and “Best Friends for Life.”

The Historic James Paul Lucas Mansion is the hub for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center and the nucleus of the festival. The center’s street festival of unique, family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages has featured diversely talented artists, crafters, and performers since 1981 with four performance stages. There will be plenty of food trucks and food vendors to enjoy many treats and foods throughout the day as you enjoy music, entertainment, or as you shop from any of our local arts vendors. There will be a handicapped zone for parking and also a Greenway Shuttle available from designated parking areas.

The celebration will feature many things to enjoy including The FolkLife Pavilion at the circa 1900 log corn crib and log cabin with folklife and folk arts demonstrations presented throughout the day. The Children’s Art In Action area located on the lawn beside the mansion will feature the App State GeoBago and Art Bus with make-and-take crafts and hands-on activities.

The popular Appalachian State Steely Pan Band will perform at the Hiddenite Baptist Church stage. Gospel performances will take place on the front porch of Hiddenite Methodist Church.

The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex will be the site for “Stitch in Time” vintage quilt exhibit and a cooling station to wind down, cool down, and experience the beauty of vintage quilts exhibit, on loan from the Wilkes Heritage Museum in Wilkesboro, and learn about the stories they tell. The estimated ages of the selected quilts date from the early 1800s through the 1990s.

Registration is still open to vendors interested in showcasing talents, fine arts and crafts.

Applications may be accessed online at hiddenitearts.org, email at info@hiddenitearts.org, or by calling 828-632-6966. Cost for a 10’x10’ vendor space is $50 per space. More information and details can be found on the application. Public information booths available for non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals at $25 each. Interested vendors should register today.

This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org, with funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, South Arts, the Unifour Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.