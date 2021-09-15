Statesville's Thomas Marshburn, other astronauts embrace new wave of ‘star sailors’ as final frontier opens up

Statesville native Tom Marshburn reached outer space step by step. After graduating from Davidson College, he became an engineer, then a doctor, then a pilot, then a NASA flight surgeon before he got his astronaut wings.

He was nearly 50 years old with years of advanced education, multiple degrees and certifications and months of NASA training before he first flew to the International Space Station. He is slated to make his third trip in October.

Oliver Daemen flew into space in July at age 18 and one year out of high school on a ticket paid for by his multimillionaire father.

The new “Right Stuff,” as The Atlantic magazine observed, is money and luck.

Space cred

The title “astronaut” mashes together the Greek words for “star” and “sailor” and for many years was awarded to a select few. The suborbital flights in July by billionaires, bidders and contest winners have rekindled the long-running debate over what constitutes an astronaut.