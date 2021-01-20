Statesville's Rev. Robert Lee invited by Biden to pray at Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service

Lee grew up in Statesville and certainly understands the politics of a conservative Iredell County, one that voted decisively for Donald Trump. However, Lee had made efforts to reach out to groups of people in the community that often feel overlooked or discriminated against. Lee currently serves as the pastor of Unifour Church in Concord, a church that welcomes LGBTQ+ members with open arms.

That combination of the knowledge and experience of living in a conservative area mixed with an outlook many might find more liberal than most here is what Lee believes helps him serve as someone who can help bridge gaps in a nation that has grown more and more partisan in recent years.

"This is a prayer for our country. Ultimately, we will not succeed without Republican success, without Democratic success, from both parties. We've both got to get together and work this out ... But that doesn't mean that we can't work together in moments like this, and pray for each other and seek God's will for our country. And if we're honest with ourselves, I'm sure somewhere in between the two poles of left and right there is some sense of we've got to do this together.

"And this is what I'm praying for is that we might find a more perfect union that we've been working for so long."