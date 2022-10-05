Statesville's National Night Out back after two-year hiatus

It’s been two years since the Statesville Police Department hosted its National Night Out, but Chief David Onley said it was about more than a fun evening with the community, it was about creating connections with the community as well.

“Since COVID, we’ve been trying to rebuild community contacts, we put a lot of effort in before, and this is a way of reestablishing that,” Onley said. “We had a rough summer from a crime standpoint, but this is a way to get back out in the community and reassure them that we’re here, we’re involved, and make those face-to-face contacts that later in time will be valuable if we have anything going or need support from the community, and hope to see it in return.”

After a long hiatus, the police department has been glad to be back out in public more, but also glad to be hosting National Night Out again.

“It’s just connecting with the community and seeing people we haven’t seen in a while,” Officer Chan Austin said.

Officers from SPD, as well as other first responders, were introducing themselves and chatting with members of the community as they enjoyed food, entertainment and pleasant weather on Tuesday night.

Austin said a number of people, young and old, had plenty of questions for him and others at the event.

“We’re out here and want to have a good time, young kids as much as old folks, but we also want to start them young where they can trust law enforcement, they can come to law enforcement if they have a question, if they have an issue, or they need help. What we want to be is approachable.”

He said that while the department can handle situations that require law enforcement, he also hopes that in certain scenarios they can help people find community resources to address underlying issues that sometimes end up putting people on the wrong side of the law.

“We can’t always help them through law enforcement unless it is a legal or judicial matter, but sometimes they need resources like housing, food or something like that, and we have partners than can help them. Sometimes issues stem from those, but we can assist in them finding help.”

Statesville Police were joined by a number of other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday, including the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol, as well as other first responders like the Statesville Fire Department, Iredell EMS, as well as others in the area.

According to National Night Out’s website, it is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.