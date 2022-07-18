Statesville's Joe Sinclair included in official marathon tracking club

Statesville’s Joe Sinclair recently was named as one of the few marathon runners from North Carolina to be included in the official marathon tracking club for North and South America.

The official name of the club is “100 Marathon Club Of The Americas”. The minimum requirement for entry is the completion of 100 full marathons of 26.2 miles or greater in distance. The 75-year-oold Sinclair has completed 249 full marathons, including 25 ultra marathons, and ranks among the top five marathon endurance runners in North Carolina for the number of marathons successfully completed.

Since turning age 75 last fall, he has completed seven full marathons including a 32-mile ultra marathon this April. He has several marathon events scheduled for later this year, weather and health permitting.

Sinclair began running full marathons in 2008 and completed 51 marathons in 52 weeks the year he turned age 65. Some of his toughest marathon completions include the rugged Roanoke Marathon with a 7,900-foot elevation change (four times) and the Grandfather Mountain Marathon (10 times). His most enjoyable marathons include The Marine Corps Marathon (nine times) and Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon (nine times). His Marine Corps Marathon accomplishments earned him a place in The Marine Corps Marathon Runner’s Club in Washington, D.C.

He enjoys running with area runners and keeps in shape by running 6 to 8 miles each day for an average of five days a week on a route north of Statesville.