Statesville's Joe Sinclair completes 10th Marine Corps Marathon, 250th overall

Statesville’s Joe Sinclair recently achieved several milestones when he completed the Marine Corps Marathon in late October.

The 76-year-old veteran marathon runner completed his 250th full marathon of 26.2 miles or greater at the optional approved course. It was also his 10th Marine Corps Marathon finish since age 65 and his 50th marathon finish since age 70.

According to the “100 Marathon Club Of The Americas,” Sinclair ranks among the top five marathon endurance runners in North Carolina and among the top 100 male marathon endurance runners in the United States. This organization recognizes the total number of full marathons completed in a lifetime.

According to Sinclair, he believes that major physical and mental adjustments have to be made in order to keep moving over 26 miles at the age of 76. In addition to keeping the body in shape through diet and exercise every day, running techniques are modified to minimize the impact on knees and hips. Movement techniques are very different when running at his age compared to when he ran decades earlier.

Appropriate running attire and well cushioned running shoes are very important to help avoid injury. His timing device that he wears on his wrist records over 50,000 steps during each marathon. Therefore, new running shoes may wear out in a matter of a few months. Safety is also a consideration when walking and running. Before each race, Sinclair prays for good health and to keep him safe. He believes that he is only as good as his next step. Anything can happen in this type of long distance activity. Mental adjustments must be made as he gets older. In his late 60s, a good finishing time for him was in the four- to five-hour range, but now a finishing time in the six- to seven-hour range is considered good for him, but very slow for a young athletic runner.

Sinclair indicates that he enjoys walking and running with others in order to improve health. He also offers advice to many health conscious individuals who strive to get into a walking or running program.

When asked if there were any other important factors that have allowed him to run more than 6,000 miles in 250 marathon events, Sinclair said “Yes — many prayers answered and a lot of luck!”