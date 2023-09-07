Last Sunday morning, Horizon Church in Statesville hosted Recovery Soldiers Ministries Men’s Choir for a special music and testimony service. Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell Executive Director Shane Nixon also participated by addressing the congregation and offering statistics and resources available in the county. Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM) is a 12-month, residential, faith-based drug and alcohol recovery and discipleship program based in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Pictured are, back row, from left, Horizon Church Worship Pastor Tony Smith flanked by RSM Men’s Choir members, front row, from left, a RSM Men’s Choir member; Horizon Kidz member, Brayden Woods (holding RSM Choir sign); RSM Men’s Choir Director Ricky Martin; and Horizon Church Co-Pastor, Jason Bost.