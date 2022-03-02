Statesville's Harbor Freight Tools store to officially open March 19

Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.

The Statesville store, located at 303 Turnersburg Highway, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

While the official opening is set for March 19, the store is open for business.

More than 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.

This new store is the 51st Harbor Freight Tools store in North Carolina. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community. Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry.