Statesville's Harbor Freight Tools store to officially open March 19
Statesville's Harbor Freight Tools store to officially open March 19

Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.

The Statesville store, located at 303 Turnersburg Highway, will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

While the official opening is set for March 19, the store is open for business.

More than 40 million customers, from professional contractors and technicians to homeowners and hobbyists, come to Harbor Freight to find the tools and equipment they need to get the job done. The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more.

This new store is the 51st Harbor Freight Tools store in North Carolina. The company, which hires locally, has brought between 25-30 new jobs to the surrounding community. Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry.

In 2021, Forbes Magazine recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the country’s top employers for Veterans.

“Our team is ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Statesville and all of Iredell County,” said Jason Gillispie, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price.”

About Harbor Freight Tools

 Harbor Freight Tools has been America’s go-to source for affordable tools since its start in 1977 as a Southern California based mail-order company. Harbor Freight is still owned and led by founder Eric Smidt, who learned long ago that by working directly with factories he could pass the savings on to the customer without compromising on quality. The company opened its first store in 1980. Today, Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,200 stores across the country, 24,000 associates and more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies. With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week. For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com.

