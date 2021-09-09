Statesville's Georgia Richards receives statewide honor

Statesville’s Georgia Richards was recently recognized with a statewide honor.
Richards was named the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program’s Mickey Hanula Volunteer of the Year.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the 2020 winners and recognized them for their outstanding work in providing free, unbiased counseling about Medicare and other health insurance issues to seniors in North Carolina.
The program, a division of the N.C. Department of Insurance, offers free, objective information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues. While the program has a small paid staff, it relies on county coordinators to help organize nearly 1,000 trained volunteers to provide Medicare counseling in all 100 counties in North Carolina. The Iredell Senior Center in Statesville provides these services to all of Iredell County.
“I am humbled by the dedication and service our SHIIP coordinators provide to all local senior citizens and disabled Medicare recipients,” Causey said. “It is my honor to congratulate these award winners for their tireless efforts.”
Richards is the Statewide Volunteer of the Year winner from the Piedmont region.
She became a volunteer counselor June 20, 2016. Since then, she has been dedicated to assisting clients as requested by her local coordinator and repeat clients who sometimes reach out to her directly.
Richards is a great team player and possesses great interpersonal skills. She was considered the “go-to person for SHIIP” during the transition of outgoing and incoming coordinators last year.
She also was instrumental in ensuring that the program’s Iredell County office had a successful open enrollment period last year. She has demonstrated a heart for helping people with their Medicare questions and situations.
Her versatility and flexibility are always on display, such as when she was called upon last year to conduct a Medicare 101 class with short notice to prepare. The presentation was professionally done.
“We couldn’t have made it without Georgia. She literally saved Iredell County SHIIP from sinking,” the county program coordinator said.
Reflecting on her opportunity to be a volunteer, Richards said: “If I can touch one person each day and make their day a little better, it’s a great day. Volunteering with SHIIP lets me do that.”
The Seniors Health Insurance Information Program is always looking for volunteers. For information about becoming one, call Jennifer Barraclough, senior center director and program coordinator, at 704-873-8568.