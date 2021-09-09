Statesville's Georgia Richards receives statewide honor

Statesville’s Georgia Richards was recently recognized with a statewide honor.

Richards was named the Seniors Health Insurance Information Program’s Mickey Hanula Volunteer of the Year.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the 2020 winners and recognized them for their outstanding work in providing free, unbiased counseling about Medicare and other health insurance issues to seniors in North Carolina.

The program, a division of the N.C. Department of Insurance, offers free, objective information about Medicare, Medicare prescription drug coverage, Medicare Advantage, long-term care insurance and other health insurance issues. While the program has a small paid staff, it relies on county coordinators to help organize nearly 1,000 trained volunteers to provide Medicare counseling in all 100 counties in North Carolina. The Iredell Senior Center in Statesville provides these services to all of Iredell County.

“I am humbled by the dedication and service our SHIIP coordinators provide to all local senior citizens and disabled Medicare recipients,” Causey said. “It is my honor to congratulate these award winners for their tireless efforts.”

Richards is the Statewide Volunteer of the Year winner from the Piedmont region.

