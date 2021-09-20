 Skip to main content
Statesville's Fourth Creek Rotary sponsored blood drive collects 43 pints
Statesville's Fourth Creek Rotary sponsored blood drive collects 43 pints

Fourth Creek Rotary hosted the Red Cross Blood Drive at the Statesville Y.M.C.A. on Wednesday. Forty-three pints of blood were successfully donated.

