Statesville's finance director answers more common asked questions

Fund balance is also often described as a percentage of expenditures. This ratio helps answer how many months of historical operating costs can the entity absorb without revenues OR does the entity have enough cash to manage the immediate impact of unexpected events?

I can happily report that the City of Statesville has healthy fund balances across its many funds.

Why do we always hear about the audit report?

Cities being audited sounds like something bad is happening there, but in most cases, the cities likely aren’t being audited by the Internal Revenue Service. The Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act requires local governments to have their accounts audited by a CPA or CPA firm each year.

The results of these audited accounts become the city’s financial statements. These financial statements allow stakeholders to understand the true financial position of the city as a whole, as well as the financial position of the city’s individual funds. The city’s statements are due the N.C. Treasurer’s Office by Oct. 31.