Statesville's finance director answers more common asked questions

This month, Finance Director Chris Tucker is going to share some of the most common questions he hears when participating in Citizen and Leadership academies. I appreciate Chris’ willingness to share his responses and encourage you to read through them; they contain a wealth of information. — Ron Smith, Statesville city manager
I truly enjoy explaining the uniqueness of local government finance to those we serve. So much of public service involves the building of trust through education and transparency. With that in mind, here are some I would like to share with you some of the most frequent questions we hear in these sessions! Thank you in advance for the opportunity to share them!
How is my property tax calculated?
Local governments possess the statutory authority to levy property taxes. At least once every eight years, property values are reassessed or recalculated to a current taxable valuation. Property tax rates are presented as the local rate per $100 valuation. To calculate your tax bill, a citizen should divide their valuation by $100 and then multiply by the local tax rate. In the City of Statesville, the current tax rate is $0.5478 per $100 valuation.
If a home is valued at $200,000, then $200,000 divided by $100 is $2,000. $2,000 X $.5478 = $1095.60 in ad valorem property taxes.
However, this is only the City of Statesville property tax. Your valuation is also used to calculate your county tax, or any relevant district taxes. This methodology is also used for vehicle and personal property taxes.
Lastly, Iredell County collects the property tax for the City of Statesville.
What is fund balance?
Governmental budgeting and accounting differ from the private sector in that we use a fund accounting system. Instead of a unified set of accounts, governments must group their transactions into a number of funds. A fund is a separate accounting entity with its own self- balancing set of accounts; its own balance sheet and its own income statement.
Because some revenues are earmarked by law or function for specific uses, the use of a fund structure allows for the segregation of specific revenues and their related expenditures. Nearly every entity will utilize a General Fund as the main operating fund for the government, but as an entity expands its service levels, enterprises, or grant participation, more funds are utilized.
We often hear boards and councils refer to fund balance in decision making processes. Fund balance is the difference between a fund’s assets and its liabilities, thus its equity. It is similar in concept to retained earnings in that it often grows or declines based on the results of revenues over expenditures. It is the major indicator of a fund’s near-term financial position.
Fund balance is also often described as a percentage of expenditures. This ratio helps answer how many months of historical operating costs can the entity absorb without revenues OR does the entity have enough cash to manage the immediate impact of unexpected events?
I can happily report that the City of Statesville has healthy fund balances across its many funds.
Why do we always hear about the audit report?
Cities being audited sounds like something bad is happening there, but in most cases, the cities likely aren’t being audited by the Internal Revenue Service. The Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act requires local governments to have their accounts audited by a CPA or CPA firm each year.
The results of these audited accounts become the city’s financial statements. These financial statements allow stakeholders to understand the true financial position of the city as a whole, as well as the financial position of the city’s individual funds. The city’s statements are due the N.C. Treasurer’s Office by Oct. 31.
The City of Statesville goes a step further with its statements and produces a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report or CAFR. A CAFR includes comparative data from the last ten fiscal years, as well as information about the City and the organization. Cities can present their CAFR to the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for recognition of excellence in financial reporting. The City of Statesville has been awarded this prestigious award for 18 consecutive years with a 19th pending.
The city’s CAFR report can be found on the city’s website under the Finance Department.
Thank you so kindly for the opportunity to serve this community. The 14 staff members of the Finance Department are constantly striving for excellence in what we do. Our mission is to be trustworthy and transparent about the financial operations of the city. Please visit the city’s website for more information on the department, as well as opportunities to bid on open projects, bid on surplus goods of the city or just send us an email and let us know how we are doing.
