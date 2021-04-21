Statesville's drinking water meets or exceeds health standards

The city of Statesville has released its 2020 Water Quality Report and results show the city’s drinking water meets or exceeds every health standard developed by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Statesville’s Water Quality Report is prepared by the city’s Water Resources Department to meet the EPA’s National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for Consumer Confidence Reports (CCR). It details drinking water sources, the testing methodology, the substances detected in the water and the levels of those substances.

It can be viewed online at statesvillenc.net/waterreport and hard copies can be obtained by calling 704-878-3441.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report gives the background on Statesville’s water system, explains the testing and many of the terms used in the information, and provides a variety of useful charts.

“We are very proud of our success in providing Statesville with a reliable supply of safe and affordable drinking water,” said Harry Hull, Statesville’s Water Resources Plant supervisor. “Our mission is to support public safety and public health and to enhance regional economic development. That means ensuring our water continues to be a good value.”