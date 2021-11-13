Statesville's Covenant ARP Church to begin classes through Charlotte Divinity School

The Charlotte Divinity School recently received permission to offer programs at the certificate, undergraduate and graduate levels in Statesville.

Covenant ARP Church will be hosting classes starting Tuesday. The last day for registration is Tuesday if registration is not completed before the start of class. Classes will be held Monday through Dec. 14 and then Jan. 1-18 on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 120 E. Greenbriar Road.

Jeffrey Richards, pastor of Covenant ARP, said he was encouraged by a number of people to look into starting a new school in the area. He petitioned the state through UNC-Chapel Hill to apply for religious exemption recognition, which was granted in the spring.

Richards said permission was given to begin offering certificate, undergraduate and graduate level programs.

Richards said the program will begin with 30 credit certificate program which consists of 10 courses. The program, in biblical studies, can be completed quickly, he said, since classes will meet for eight weeks one night per week. There will be two tracks for the certificate program — one of those who desire more knowledge concerning the Bible, theology, missions and evangelism and another for those looking for a seminary education.