Statesville's Charlie Poole to be inducted into N.C. Music Hall of Fame

A Statesville musician who influenced some of the top banjo players in bluegrass and modern music is one of the latest inductees into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in Kannapolis.

Charlie Poole was a country music pioneer, banjo player, recording artists, songwriter and leader of the North Carolina Ramblers. The string band recorded many popular songs in the early 1900s.

Poole’s hits, including “Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down Blues,” were considered country music mega hits of the time.

Poole strongly influenced later banjo players such as Earl Scruggs, Don Reno and Snuffy Jenkins.

The other inductees in the 2022 class are:

Nnena Freelon of Durham — Six-time Grammy nominee jazz vocalist, composer, actress and producer is known worldwide as a compelling and captivating live performer. Freelon toured with Ray Charles, Ellis Marsalis, Al Jarreau and others; her accolades include performances at the White House and the Asia Pacific Economic Summit for 300 presidents, premiers and heads of sate.

Janet Paschal of Reidsville — Paschal is a gospel vocalist, author and songwriter known for recordings such as “Written In Red,” “I Am Not Ashamed of the Gospel” and “Born Again.” As one of the most soulfully versatile voices in Christian music, she has earned multiple Dove Awards, Singing News Fan Awards, and Grammy nominations, and performed with the Rev. Billy Graham, Bill and Gloria Gaither, President George Bush and others. Paschal recently became a member of the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stephanie Mills of Charlotte — Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and Broadway star who has called Charlotte her home for more than 30 years. Mills’ career spans more than five decades with her rise to stardom as “Dorothy” in the original seven-time Tony Award winning Broadway run of the musical “The Wiz’.” She has won multiple awards including a Grammy Award, NAACP Image Awards, and an American Music Award to name a few.

Bernard Edwards of Greenville — Edwards was a bass player, singer, songwriter and record producer known for his work with guitarist Nile Rodgers, with whom he co-founded funk/R&B band Chic. He is also credited for work with groups such as Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, Johnny Mathis and many more. Hit songs to his credit are “Le Freak,” “Dance, Dance, Dance,” “Good Times” and “We Are Family.”

The induction ceremony is open to the public and will take place on Oct. 20, at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. The ceremony will include appearances by inductees and live performances. Tickets for the event will go on sale in late spring. Updates and the latest event details can be found on the organization’s social media pages and website.