Statesville's Brian Sohovich qualifies for Edward Jones conference

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Brian Sohovich of Statesville recently qualified for the firm's Managing Partner's Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors. The conference will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, on April 26-27.

During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.

"These financial advisors have demonstrated an exceptional level of care in helping clients to set, prioritize and reach the financial goals that make a difference in their lives. We're proud of the work they do and the significant impact they make for their clients and in their communities," said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm's recognition events. "As we move into our second 100 years as a firm, we will continue to focus on ways to live out our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society."

This is the second time Sohovich has been invited to this event.

"It's an honor to qualify for this conference," said Sohovich. "This level of success could never have happened without the trust clients have put in our branch and the teamwork with my branch team, Leanne Barkley and Pam Purifoy. This opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of the firm and with my peers is an invaluable resource for me to continue providing value for the clients we serve."