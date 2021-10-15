Statesville's Bill Long appointed to state association board.

A Statesville man has been appointed to a state association board.

Bill Long was appointed by North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey to the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association Board, also known as the Coastal Property Insurance Pool. The insurance pool was formerly known as the Beach Plan.

The commissioner of insurance makes appointments to the board, but it is autonomous from the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI).

Long is native of Lancaster, South Carolina, and came to Statesville in 1986 as area and city executive of First Union National Bank. After leaving First Union in the mid-1990s, he was president of the Johnston Family Partnership and then, in 1996, passed the state insurance licensing exam and was an agent with Robinson and Clark Insurance Co. in Statesville.

He left the insurance business to start Piedmont Bank in 1998 and remained there until 2002, when he was named president and CEO of Yadkin Valley Bank in Elkin. Since 2011, he has worked in various businesses before joining Keller Williams Realty as a broker in 2019.