Statesville's Arbor Day Touch-A-Truck makes for hands on experience

Statesville Arbor Day Touch-A-Truck celebration was a hands-on event Saturday at the Statesville Soccer Complex as the city gave away trees and other goodies while allowing children of all ages to get a closer look at the city, as well as Iredell County’s many trucks and other equipment.

Along with bucket trucks, firetrucks and remote control drones, there were food vendors, live music, information booths, and inflatables as part of the family fun.

The Arbor Day celebration is a community event originally developed as a way for the city of Statesville to receive the Tree City USA designation from the National Arbor Day Foundation. Tree City USA is a program designed to help communities maintain and grow their tree cover.

