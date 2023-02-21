Statesville’s crime rate was about the same in 2022 as it was in 2021, but a number of violent crimes that included seven homicides made for a difficult first few months for Chief David Onley as he took over last June.

Despite an increase in murders — from three to seven — and robberies in 2022, the total number of violent crimes was about the same according to the statistics presented during the Statesville City Council meeting on Monday.

One fewer was reported last year as aggravated assaults and rape were down according to SPD statistics, but murder and robberies were up.

The number of robberies increased to 23 from 11, but Onley said nine of them were either deemed unfounded or there wasn’t the evidence or witnesses to move forward with those cases.

Gun crime was up 18%.

Traffic accidents were down 1.67% with 1,651 reported in 2022, as well as a 3.05% drop in property crimes with 1,145 cases reported.

Onley said that the 32.74% decrease in officer-initiated calls last year was due to staffing shortages, but that the SPD is up to 96% staffing level with three vacancies.

“Where we were from a staffing standpoint to where we were from the year before, these guys and gals don’t get enough credit. So I thank them and you guys for supporting us.”

In its evidence intake, SPD reported it seized 18 rifles, eight shotguns, 114 pistols, and three BB guns while also taking in 482 drug items. It also, through its investigations, seized $24,996.67.

Black History Month

Doris Allison took a moment, along with a Ward 3 community service award, to recognize that Kim Wasson also is the first woman and Black person to serve in an at-large seat on the city council. Allison herself made history in 2017 as the first Black woman elected to a city council position when she won her election in Ward 3.

Wasson made a presentation as well, as a group of students from Third Creek Middle School put on a program at their school for Black History Month.

“You could tell when the children were hosting and presenting, that they had done the work, and I was so proud of them and impressed with them, that we wanted to share and spotlight,” Wasson said.

The students read off Black History Month facts and information at the meeting before being presented with a community service award from Wasson.

Public comment

Vivian Williams spoke about Mount Pleasant AME Zion Church, recalling its history before asking why it was part of the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, but not part of Statesville’s own historic preservation. She also asked the city to allot money to help maintain it as a historical place if it is added to the city’s historic preservation districts.

Mike Kubiniec introduced himself to the council as one of the newly elected members of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, as well as bringing a number of issues to the council such as safety as well as mental health issues, and the recruitment and retaining of teachers.

Regular agenda

Economic incentive: The city council held a public hearing to consider approving an economic incentive for Dura Supreme LLC, which is part of Dura Supreme Cabinetry, in the amount of up to $202,119 over five years based upon an investment by the company of up to $17.4 million for industrial development. It estimates it will create a minimum of 115 jobs, and up to 237.

No one spoke at the public hearing and it was approved 8-0.

Landquest: The council approved 8-0 the first reading of the rezoning request from Landquest for the 0.55 property located at 3511 Cambridge Place from IC R-20 (Single-Family Residential) District to City of Statesville R-15 (Urban Fringe Low-Density Residential) District. 1. The plan is to build a single-family residence.

The current total taxable value of the subject parcel is approximately $37,000 according to the city with a current tax value to be $340,000.

Warehouse: A public hearing was held before the council passed a resolution 8-0 to permanently close portions of these unused roads and alleys of the following: Durham Avenue, West Raleigh Avenue, Tenth Street, Eleventh Street and two alleyways. The property is owned by the city and it plans to construct a warehouse on the land.

The move will cost the city $615.28 for its newspaper notice.

Fire Station 1: The city voted 8-0 to accept the remaining bid packages for the Fire Station 1 project and approve the total construction cost.

The construction total was brought to $13,520,379 after January’s bid process, which is the final construction cost given by Edifice.

The council previously designated $600,000 to the project for design and related tasks, and $7.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, for a total of $7.8 million. An additional $7 million is needed to cover the remaining construction cost and the approximately $1.25 million needed for city-purchased items — backup generator, furnishings, IT, and other internal systems — according to the action request.

The total project cost is $14.8 million and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

The actions also moved the city forward by seeking financing proposals for the balance of the project cost and adopting an ordinance amending the capital project fund for this project.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

City hall: Approved a request for $20,000 to be transferred from contingency to risk management for locking devices on lobby doors and access control for the City Hall public elevator.

Statesville Fire Department: Council approved the SFD to apply for a 2022 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $146,747.27, which requires a 10% local match in the amount of $14,674.73. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) would be used to purchase a mobile live fire training prop.

No parking: The city also approved an ordinance establishing a “No Parking Zone” on the east side of South Oak Street.

Recreation and Parks: Fees were increased at the leisure pool as well as for summer camp registration as the department said it would generate additional revenue which will help offset increases in operational costs associated with increased salary, supply, and chemical costs.

At the pool, prices increased to $7 from $5 for ages 1 and younger, while the group camp pool admission went to $5 from the $3 it was previously. Camp costs went up as the day camp is now $100, Adventure Camp is now $150, and the pool to $150 as well.

The department said leisure pool admission fees have not increased since the facility opened in 2009 while camp fees have increased periodically over the years.